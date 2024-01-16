Ecuador Shifts From Russian To U.S. Military Equipment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has secured a deal with the United States to hand over Russian-made military equipment.



In return, Ecuador will receive modern military gear worth $200 million.



President Noboa highlighted this exchange as a strategic move to modernize Ecuador's defense capabilities.



The deal is set to be completed by the end of the month.



The exchanged assets include six Mil-Mi-171 and 17-1V helicopters from Russian Helicopters.



Additionally, Ecuador will transfer six BM-21 multiple rocket launch systems and six RM-70 systems from Rostec (Splav) and Excalibur Army Spol, respectively.



The package also contains 34 KBP ZU-23-2 short-range anti-aircraft systems.







Ecuador will also hand over 10,000 Chinese Norinco Type-56 rifles , along with various ammunition, grenades, and mortars.



These items, previously donated by China, were never used by the Ecuadorian military. The transfer includes helmets and other military equipment.



Furthermore, Ecuador possesses several portable anti-aircraft defense systems.



These include the







KBM 9K38 Igla,



9K310 Igla-1E,



9K32 Strela-2, and



9K310E Igla-1E, plus six

MAPO 9M33 OSA-AKM systems.



The status of these systems remains unknown, and it is unclear if they are part of the exchange.The U.S.'s interest in this deal emerged after intelligence leaks in April 2023.Known as WhisperGate, these leaks revealed the U.S.'s intention to transfer Ecuador's Mi-17 helicopters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.This move is part of the U.S.'s ongoing support to Ukraine, following its invasion by Russia in 2022.The deal strengthens Ecuador's military with modern equipment and aligns with the U.S.'s strategic interests in supporting Ukraine.BackgroundThis deal represents Ecuador's strategic pivot away from Russian military influence under Noboa, aligning more closely with U.S. defense interests.Ecuador enhances its military capabilities by exchanging Russian equipment for U.S. technology while fostering stronger ties with the U.S.The agreement reflects broader geopolitical shifts in Latin America, reducing Russia's arms market presence in the region.It also underscores U.S. efforts to counter Russian influence globally, particularly in strategically important regions.Additionally, this deal bolsters U.S. support for Ukraine by potentially redirecting Russian equipment to Ukrainian forces.