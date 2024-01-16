Brazil Coffee Exports Steady In 2023 Despite Value Drop

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's coffee exports remained nearly consistent in volume, reaching 39.24 million 60-kilogram bags.



However, their value saw a 13% decrease, as reported by the industry's trade association.



This slight reduction in quantity, a mere 0.4%, resulted in revenues of $8.041 billion, 13% lower than the record high in 2022.



Márcio Ferreira, president of the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé ), linked this decline to adverse weather and logistical hurdles.



Despite these challenges, Brazil, a global leader in coffee production, successfully exported its coffee to 122 countries.



The United States topped the list as the largest buyer, purchasing 6.06 million bags, representing 15.5% of Brazil's total exports.



This figure marked a 24% decrease from the previous year.







Germany followed as a key market, accounting for 12.8% of sales, though it also faced a 26.7% decline.



Conversely, Japan increased its imports by 27.4%, becoming the fourth-largest market and pushing Belgium, with a 24.6% decrease, to the fifth spot.



A notable surge came from China, which turned into the sixth-largest buyer, purchasing 1.48 million bags.



This was a significant 278.6% increase from 2022. China's growing coffee culture led to its surpassing the U.S. as the world's largest branded café market, boasting 49,690 outlets.



Brazil also catered to other major coffee-producing nations like Colombia, Vietnam, and Mexico.



These countries turned to Brazilian coffee to supplement their domestic needs, addressing their own harvest shortfalls.

Arabica remained Brazil's most exported coffee

In terms of variety, Arabica remained Brazil's most exported coffee in 2023, comprising 78.5% of total exports, despite a 9.41% drop from 2022.



Robusta coffee, representing 12% of exports, saw a remarkable 212% increase over the previous year.



Soluble coffees accounted for 9.4% of exports and roasted and ground types made up a minor 0.1%.



This export pattern demonstrates Brazil's adaptability and resilience in the global coffee market.

