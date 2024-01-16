First Public Electric Vehicle DC Site Launched In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

The first-ever electric vehicle fast-charging site has been launched at ROSHN Front in Riyadh, by EVIQ, the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company. This is a significant turning point for the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) joint venture, as well as a move in the right direction for the Kingdom's electric vehicle (EV) sector.\r

With two state-of-the-art fast chargers at the new location, each with an output power of over 100 kW, all EV users in Riyadh will be able to receive free high-power charging. The public will now have greater accessibility and convenience thanks to the implementation of this technology, which is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to promote the use of electric vehicles.\r

Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, said: \u201cThis is a landmark moment for EVIQ, and a significant first achievement in our plans to deploy 5,000 fast chargers across 1,000 strategic locations around the Kingdom by 2030. The opening of our first site at ROSHN Front means that the public has access to the most advanced electric vehicle charging technology. These fast chargers will revolutionize public EV charging, allowing EV drivers to top-up their vehicles in a short period of time\u201d.\r

David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group, said: \u201cROSHN Front is an iconic destination for Riyadh, with over 800,000 visitors each month, making it an ideal location to host EVIQ\u2019s first public EV charging facility. The adjacent SEDRA, which will eventually add 30,000 modern homes to Riyadh\u2019s housing stock, will also provide EV charging infrastructure throughout the capital\u2019s first humanized, integrated community. We are delighted to be working with EVIQ as part of our strategies of implementing cutting-edge technologies and partnering with best-in-class collaborators.\u201d\r

EV charging time is considered one of the key challenges that many EV owners are facing today, with a lack of high-power chargers in the KSA market today. This new fast-charging location is considered a positive step in the right direction towards solving this challenge and driving more confidence in the ownership and use of electric vehicles among the Saudi community.

