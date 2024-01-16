“Learning Beyond” By Ithra Is To Unlock The Power Of Storytelling

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dhahran \u2013 Asdaf News:\r

Up to 1,000 educators, parents, content developers, education entrepreneurs, intellectuals, and lifelong learners of all ages are anticipated to immerse themselves in the power of storytelling as a learning tool during the 2nd edition of the \"Learning Beyond\" Conference, taking place from January 19\u201320 at King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra).\r

thra Programs Division Manager Nourh AlZamil said: \u201cOnce upon a time storytelling formed the very fabric of society and was relied on to pass on traditions and learnings from generation to generation society has evolved considerably since then, storytelling continues to play a vital role in our lives. Neurological research proves storytelling is the best way to capture people\u2019s attention, bake information into their memories, and forge close, personal bonds. This year\u2019s Learning Beyond brings together learning experts from across the globe to explore creative and informal learning methods through the lens of storytelling.\u201d\r

Through a rich offering of intensive workshops, keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, intimate roundtables with global experts and immersive experiences across Ithra\u2019s facilities, Learning Beyond will showcase storytelling as a tool to delve into innovative and unconventional lifelong learning best practices by examining various strategies, tools and learning styles. The conference will also expose visitors to different learning environments including techniques to turn classrooms into \u2018imagination rooms\u2019 as well as exploring the benefits of social spaces and their positive impact on learning. The Beyond Books session will encourage learning through experiences and interactions that go beyond the written word.\r

\u201cWe believe Learning Beyond will be a truly transformative experience proving the point that it\u2019s not about what you learn, but how you learn it,\u201d added Ithra Programs Division Manager Nourh AlZamil.\r

More information including the full conference program, registration timelines, orientation and conference pass packages are available on Ithra\u2019s website.

