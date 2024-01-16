Torkham Border Still Closed After Failed Pakistan And Taliban Talks

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani media has reported that negotiations between border authorities of Pakistan and Afghanistan to reopen the Torkham border crossing have concluded after three days of being stalled without any results.

Geo News, a Pakistan media outlet, reported on Tuesday, the 16th of January that the meeting for discussions between the two dies regarding the opening of the Torkham crossing border had taken place.

According to Taliban officials in the meeting, emphasized that suspending commercial activities goes against social and international norms, causing tension and discomfort among traders, patients, and other citizens.

Pakistani media reported on Saturday that the Torkham border crossing has been blocked for cargo trucks.

However, Jan Achakzai, the Information Minister of Balochistan, Pakistan, stated that the interim government of this country has enforced a“uniform visa regime” for all entry and transit routes with Afghanistan lately.

Mr. Achakzai also mentioned that visa requirements for Afghan cargo truck drivers have been imposed on the Torkham route as well.

Furthermore, Afghan authorities have expressed concern that such actions by Pakistan should not be repeated in the future, noting that 90% of Afghan drivers and patients do not possess passports.

According to reports, Taliban officials in this meeting have complained that Pakistan closed the Torkham crossing without prior notice, and if this trend continues, they might“permanently” close this crossing.

Prior to this, disputes between Taliban authorities and Pakistan have led to stringent measures at the Torkham border, affecting traders and citizens of both countries.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram