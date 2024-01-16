Taliban Changes Educational Curriculum To Align With Sharia

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Taliban's Ministry of Education has just made changes to school lessons for grades one to six, bringing them in line with Islamic Sharia law.

Mansoor Ahmad Hamza, the spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Education, stated in an interview with national radio and television on Monday, that the ministry has removed lessons that were contrary to Islamic Sharia law from the educational curriculum and replaced them with content consistent with Sharia law.

He added that the ministry has made these changes to textbooks for grades one through six.

However, in the interview, the Ministry of Education's spokesperson did not provide details regarding the specific topics that have been removed.

This happens as, once again in Afghanistan, women and girls are not allowed to go to schools and universities.

Previously, the Taliban officials had announced that women and girls were prohibited from attending educational institutions until further notice, but after more than two years, no new decisions regarding the reopening of schools beyond grade six have been made.

Earlier, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy head of the cabinet, had mentioned that the Taliban, within the framework of the Ministry of Education, has a special focus on religious schools.

Reports indicate that two years after the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan, the number of religious schools has significantly increased compared to the past, and the Taliban aims to establish religious and jihadist schools in the country.

