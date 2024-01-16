ROSS & SQUIBB DISTILLERY COMPLETES FIRST PROJECT WITH THE CHRIS LONG FOUNDATION's WATERBOYS INITIATIVE TO COMBAT WATER SCARCITY IN KENYA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lawrenceburg, Indiana-based Ross & Squibb Distillery, in partnership with NFL legend Chris Long and his Foundation's Waterboys initiative, announced the completion of their combined efforts to bring a lasting source of clean, safe water to a community of 1,600 people in arid southern Kenya.

In summer 2023, a deep borehole well was dug in the Oloile community in Kajiado County, Kenya, by The Chris Long Foundation's Kenya implementing partner, Well Aware, to a depth of 80 meters, yielding 100,000 liters of water per day.

In November, construction of a storage tank, distribution points and refillable water trough was completed, ensuring the well's long-term success in terms of maintenance and sustainability.

"Thanks to the generous support from Ross & Squibb Distillery, Waterboys is bringing life-changing, clean water to the Oloile community in Kenya," said two-time Superbowl champion and founder of Waterboys, Chris Long. "This well represents hope, health, and a future for the residents who have faced severe water crises for decades. We've seen firsthand how clean water can transform lives - reducing illness, supporting education, and fostering economic growth."

The Oloile community consists of more than 100 households and one primary school and is home to about 1,600 residents. For decades, the community has been experiencing a dangerous water crisis as the rainy season has become unreliable over time with the region experiencing droughts that would last up to two years. As a result of these recent efforts, Oloile has shifted from a "water-lacking" community to one that is "water-filled and fulfilled."

"We are grateful we were able to make such a big difference in the lives of so many through this successful partnership with Waterboys and the Chris Long Foundation," said Allison O'Brien, Brand Manager for Ross & Squibb. "We are fortunate to have a clean water source supplying our Ross & Squibb Distillery in Indiana, and we take pride in our mission to help others get access to safe water. We are looking forward to continuing this great work through new projects in the future."

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI ) , Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit

luxco .

About the Chris Long Foundation and Waterboys

The Chris Long Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by two-time Super Bowl Champion and 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Chris Long. We mobilize champions, service providers, and experts to help communities access clean water, address basic needs for youth and families, and inspire others to make an impact at home and abroad. Our vision is access and opportunity everywhere. To date, the Waterboys initiative has provided clean water to over 550,000 people in need at home and abroad. Visit

chrislongfoundation

and

waterboys to learn more.

