(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier integrator of full-service automation technology for the supply chain, has partnered with K.Hartwall, a leading provider of smart logistics solutions for retail, postal and parcel, and automotive industries. With Hy-Tek's enterprise logistics platform and the addition of K.Hartwall's A-MATETM solutions, which are laser-navigated Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), customers will begin to find new ways to reduce cost and increase efficiency within their logistics processes.

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and K.Hartwall Announce Partnership

"We are excited to start our partnership with K.Hartwall and be able to open the North American markets to them," said Zac Boehm, Vice President of Robotic Solutions at Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "By formalizing our partnership, it allows Hy-Tek to add to its existing solutions with a technology that focuses on eliminating non-value added material movements in today's demanding and ever-changing environment, further enforcing our goal to meet our customers where they are in their automation journey."

In today's supply chain, the need for flexibility and a fast return on investment for customers is crucial when considering the shift in economic conditions, the shortage of labor, and evolving spending habits. K.Hartwall's mobile robotic technologies, specifically the A-MATETM

FreeLift and Counter vehicles, offer Hy-Tek's customers a means of transporting unit loads without the need for an on-board operator and the use of specialized transfer stands.

"K's A-MATETM

solutions offer flexible, autonomous transport and elevation of various loads including GMA-style pallets, which are commonly used in the US market," said Collette Henn, Sr. Manager R&D at Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "The agility, ease of maintenance, and safety features that include continuous safety scanning, speed adjustment, and obstacle avoidance make it an excellent choice for our customers' pallet and cage transfer "

K's A-MATETM

FreeLift is compatible with many cages and Euro-style pallets and offers an omnidirectional drive system for manoeverability in the tightest of spaces. It also has the capability to stack loads, as the scissor-free lift design and pallet detection functionality automatically adjusts to skewed pallets.

With K.Hartwall's A-MATETM

Counter, Hy-Tek's customers across all industries will benefit from a fully electric mobile robot that has cantilevered forks and counterweight to move various load carriers like GMA pallets and cages. Ultimately, this solution will meet many of the needs of warehouses, distribution centers, and factories in the US market.

"The partnership with Hy-Tek is an important step for K.Hartwall to establish a local presence with the A-MATETM

mobile robots in the US market in addition to our already successful solutions like our roll cages, foldable cages, and Lean equipment," said K.Hartwall's Eero Heinonen, Head of Automation. "Hy-Tek has many years of experience in the field of logistics automation and has a nationwide commissioning and after-sales service. Now, in combination with K.Hartwall's A-MATETM

mobile robots, which have already been proven successful in the European market, our US customers are getting the best possible entry into the world of efficient and flexible automated intralogistics."

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics



Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek Intralogistics is an automation technology integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners have been providing customers, large and small, with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products-Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability.

For more information, visit .



About K.Hartwall

K

is a family-owned company founded 90 years ago in Söderkulla, Finland with local headquarters in Chicago, IL. Today, we create logistics efficiency by delivering innovative solutions, including returnable load carriers, tugger trains, and autonomous mobile robots. We serve our customers on all five continents and in more than 65 countries. At K.Hartwall, we strive to create future-fit logistics solutions that meet the needs of our customers and bolster development in their industries. Over the years, we have specialized in smart logistics solutions for the retail, postal and parcel, and automotive industries.

Press Contacts:

Amanda Powers

Digital Marketing Specialist, Hy-Tek Intralogistics

[email protected]



Brittney Graver

Marketing Manager – North America, K.Hartwall

[email protected]



