BELFOR Franchise Group Brands Ranked Among The Top Franchises In Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters and Z PLUMBERZ recognized in exclusive annual ranking of franchise opportunities

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Six

BELFOR Franchise Group brands have been recognized as top franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry , redbox+ Dumpsters , The Patch Boys , and Z PLUMBERZ for their outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The Franchise 500® has been the industry's most trusted source for decades, so it's an honor to see these BELFOR Franchise Group brands included in this year's ranking," said Doug Smith, BELFOR Franchise Group's senior vice president of franchise development. "We provide each brand powerful franchise systems and support that allow them to inspire passion and drive in their franchisees. Combining the industry's leading tools and resources with the right vision and people has been the foundation of our success."

For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.



Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The rankings for each of BELFOR's brands are a testament to their strength as franchise opportunities.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 13 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE ,

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz ,

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , COOL-BINZ ,

DUCTZ ,

HOODZ ,

N-Hance Wood Refinishing ,

The Patch Boys ,

redbox+ Dumpsters ,

Safer Home Services , WINMAR , and

Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup .

About 1-800 WATER DAMAGE

1-800 WATER DAMAGE offers a full array of services including water and flood damage restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, fire and smoke damage restoration, and critical cleaning and sanitizing for both residential and commercial locations, with some locations also offering biohazard and trauma clean-up and reconstruction. The company has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list since 2020. To learn about the 1-800 WATER DAMAGE franchise opportunity, visit 1800waterdamagefranchise .

About Blue Kangaroo Packoutz

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz is a contents restoration company that responds to the rescue of personal and business assets after an insurance loss, primarily fire and water damage. Backed by deep industry experience and industry-leading systems, the brand's services include assessment and pack-up of all contents, inventorying, secure storage, cleaning and restoration of salvageable items, and move-back once the property has been restored. To learn about the Blue Kangaroo Packoutz franchise opportunity, visit bluekangaroofranchise .

About Chem-Dry

Chem-Dry is a leading carpet and upholstery cleaning company. Its core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces feeling more comfortable. The company has been ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list for decades. To learn about the Chem-Dry franchise opportunity, visit

chemdryfranchise .

About The Patch Boys

The Patch Boys address the everyday wear and tear on drywall and other interior areas that larger construction companies do not handle. Homeowners who work with The Patch Boys also benefit from free, no-obligation estimates either onsite or virtually. The company has been listed on the Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list since 2020. To learn more about The Patch Boys franchise opportunity, visit thepatchboysfranchise .

About redbox+ Dumpsters

redbox+ Dumpsters offers a full line of roll-off dumpsters with an attached portable toilet, a concept that's U.S. patented. The company solves two massive problems for commercial and residential contractors with one product, offering a level of service and efficiency that the competition cannot match. redbox+ Dumpsters has been listed on the Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list since 2022. To learn more about the redbox+ Dumpsters franchise opportunity, visit redboxplusfranchise .

About Z PLUMBERZ

Z PLUMBERZ offers full-service plumbing, sewage, and drain solutions to commercial and residential properties. Whether it's issues with blockages, appliances, infrastructure, and more, Z PLUMBERZ brings clean-cut and professional services to every community it serves. The company has been listed on the Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list since 2022. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Z PLUMBERZ, visit zplumberzfranchise .

