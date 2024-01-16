Painting With A Twist Ranks No. 1 In Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Category And Celebrates Systemwide Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Paint and Sip Brand Attains New Achievements, Fueling Positive Momentum for Year Ahead

Painting with a Twist , the nation's dominating paint and sip brand, has been named the No. 1 DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studio in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry ranks brands on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. Painting with a Twist dominating the category comes as no surprise after the brand has seen impressive growth throughout the previous year, driven by its commitment to innovate exciting new opportunities to its guests.

Painting with a Twist concluded 2023 with a 10% increase in Average Unit Volume (AUV), the highest since 2016, continuing a trend of three consecutive years of growth in AUV. A key driver of the success has been expanding the brand's Pop In & Paint

offerings into more studios nationwide, resulting in the revenue for this category increasing 130% YOY. The freestyle DIY experience allows customers to choose whatever art piece they would like to complete at their own pace, opening the doors to an influx of new customers who are looking for something other than the traditional painting experience.

In addition to being top in its category, Painting with a Twist was listed in the overall Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking. The brand has also been recognized with several other prestigious awards over the past year. Franchise Business Review placed Painting with a Twist in their 2024 Top 200 Franchises

list for their achievement in high franchisee satisfaction, along with securing a spot in the publication's Most Innovative Franchises

rankings. Franchise Times

listed the brand in their 2023 Top 400, an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

"We are thrilled to secure these accolades and the top spot in the DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios category of Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, all of which reaffirms our position as the premier paint and sip concept in the country," said Painting with a Twist CEO Todd Owen. "Our commitment is centered on meeting the evolving needs of our guests and supporting our franchisees, who are the foundational pillars of our brand's success. We've been able to achieve significant milestones in the last year by bringing exciting offerings to customers to further fuel their creativity. We are eager to continue this momentum and propel the brand forward in 2024."

Painting with a Twist was founded in 2007 by New Orleans-area natives Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as a way to lift the spirits of their local neighbors who'd been affected by the storm. At Painting with a Twist today, the same sentiment holds true – guests come to experience a fun night out and create memories – not masterpieces – with friends in a welcoming environment.



About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 230 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit .

