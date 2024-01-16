Ragan's Top Women In Communications Awards Honor Jodi Amendola For Leading With Confidence And Empathy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Amendola Communications founder and CEO an honoree in the Leaders category for breaking new ground in healthcare, health tech public relations and marketing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jodi Amendola, CEO and founder of Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing

firm, is an honoree in the 2023 Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards

in the Leaders category.

The prestigious awards program honors the outstanding women who have redefined the boundaries of communications,

shining a spotlight on their exceptional achievements and celebrating their valuable contributions to the industry. The Leaders category recognizes inspiring women who lead with confidence and empathy and have earned the admiration of their teammates.

Jodi Amendola is a pioneer in healthcare, health IT, and life sciences public relations and marketing. Twenty years ago, her mission to improve healthcare led her to start her own agency, Amendola Communications. She has grown the agency to a team of 25 account directors, media relations and social media pros, writers, and execs who are known in the market as the "A-Team" for the stellar client service and exceptional, measurable results they achieve for the agency's 50 clients.

"I'm honored to be recognized by such a prestigious awards competition," Amendola said. "On a personal note, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the women who have played essential roles in my own career development, serving as mentors, coaches, friends, and advocates. I've taken those learnings to build an organization of senior-level team members who are proud of the work they do, and clients who keep coming back because of the results we achieve for them. In fact, nearly 90% of our client base represent multi-year and repeat clients."

Ragan will honor the women making the list at a special awards gala in New York City on Feb. 28

and in special editorial programming.

The award marks a great showing for the agency during the past year. In 2023, Amendola won

two Platinum awards and one Gold in the Public Relations category of the MarCom Awards, one of the largest international creative competitions in the world. The agency also was honored recently in Ragan PR Daily's Content Marketing Awards' Agency of the Year, which recognizes the most effective and productive teams in public relations and marketing.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

