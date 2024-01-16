Ada Announces Partnership With Dixa To Deliver AI-First Customer Service Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ada AI Agent to integrate with Dixa's conversational customer service platform, delivering seamless AI-powered automation across the entire customer service journey

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the AI-native customer service automation company, today announced a partnership with Dixa, the conversational customer service platform. Together, the two solutions will deliver seamless AI-powered automation across the entire customer journey.

"Our partnership with Dixa more closely connects humans and AI, and presents new opportunities for collaborative learning across the customer service journey," said Mike Murchison, CEO and co-founder, Ada. "Ada's AI Agent combined with Dixa's unified agent platform, which was purpose-built for maximum agent efficiency, are improving agents' jobs and helping them do a better job for their customers as well."

The effortless integration of Ada's AI Agent with Dixa's unified agent workspace marks a significant leap in enhancing the efficiency of customer service teams. This collaboration better leverages existing support content, streamlines operations and empowers teams to effortlessly handle a higher volume of inquiries and focus on high-value tasks, ultimately delivering a superior customer experience.

"Integrating Ada with Dixa's entire product line will allow companies to drive continuous improvement across the full customer service journey," said Mike Gozzo, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ada. "Learning from automated conversations with customers, the AI Agent generates insight bi-directionally for companies to improve both their knowledge base content as well as their agent productivity."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ada as our AI Agent partner," said Mads Fosselius, CEO and co-founder, Dixa. "Our new integrations will provide significant value to our shared and future customers, enabling them to further leverage their existing knowledge base to deliver fast and consistent responses across all customer channels. This collaboration between Dixa and Ada's AI Agent not only enhances agents' efficiency but also elevates their ability to provide a seamless customer experience."

Together, Ada and Dixa empower customer service teams to deliver superior results with capabilities that include:



Onboarding. Instantly onboard the Ada AI Agent to the Dixa Knowledge Base. The AI Agent uses Ada's Reasoning EngineTM to problem-solve complex issues and provide instant resolutions to customers.

Analyze and coach your AI Agent's performance through AI-powered reporting, content recommendations and guidance capabilities. Elevate Agents.

Ada's AI Agent can seamlessly handoff to a specialized agent through email, messaging or a callback request within Dixa's platform. Improved routing and context generated by the AI Agent paired with Dixa's powerful suite of tools better equips agents to deliver premium customer service for complex customer needs.

Dott, a European micro mobility leader and mutual customer of Ada and Dixa, has already been reaping the benefits of this powerful alliance.

"At Dott, we don't buy technology - we invest in partnerships. Ada and Dixa have a joint vision for the future of customer service that we are excited about. Together, we are executing an AI-first customer service strategy that will scale as our business grows internationally," said Randy Berridge, Head of User Support and Insights, Dott. "Since launching with Ada, we have reduced our dependency on external support agents by 50%. That also means our in-house customer service team is spending more quality time with our customers. We have seen a 20% improvement in our service level achievement with our agents in Dixa, as well. Our customers are able to achieve a resolution to key issues in under a minute and hop back on board with Dott."

Ada's AI Agent understands unique customer inquiries and pulls information from multiple articles in the Knowledge Base to generate a specific solution. Through this partnership, Ada customers can use content from their Dixa knowledge base to reason through customer questions and provide safe, relevant, and accurate resolutions. In addition, Ada's AI Agent creates seamless email and live chat handoffs, as well as callback requests, to streamline and deliver faster customer service.

About Ada

Ada is an AI-native customer service automation company on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone. Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations - across channels and languages - with the least amount of effort.

Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, Yeti, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit

About Dixa

Dixa is a conversational customer service platform on a mission to empower companies to build long-lasting bonds with their customers at scale (Customer FriendshipTM). We help customer service leaders to create effortless experiences for customers and teams that unlock loyalty. Dixa's platform combines powerful AI with a human touch to deliver highly personalized service experiences.

We empower companies to transform their customer service from cost-center to a value-center through a true CX partnership.

Since 2018, Dixa has powered hundreds of millions of high quality conversations for brands like Whisker, Too Good to Go, Scale Media, Honest Baby, Rapha and Grover.

