Transperfect Announces New Globallink Integration For Knak Campaign Creation Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink translation management technology is available for Knak, the first no-code campaign creation platform built for enterprise marketing teams. The integration provides marketers with a comprehensive solution for creating, managing, and deploying multilingual email and landing page campaigns worldwide with minimal effort.



With GlobalLink integration, Knak users can:



Translate emails and landing pages to multiple languages at the same time

Complete creation and translation of emails and landing pages in one spot

Send and receive translations directly from GlobalLink in Knak Enjoy flexible workflows using machine translation, human translation, or a combination of both

GlobalLink is TransPerfect's modular suite of tools specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process. More than 6,000 of the world's leading organizations use GlobalLink solutions to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum ROI in global markets.

“This partnership is a significant step forward for our customers. It enables them to get the industry-leading translation capabilities of TransPerfect directly from our email and landing page platform,” said Pierce Ujjainwalla, CEO of Knak.“By removing language barriers, businesses can now reach and engage with customers around the world more effectively. One of our first customers to leverage this integration said they decreased their time to translate by an incredible 88% in their first month.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented,“The integration between GlobalLink and Knak now enables our combined clients to market more effectively to global audiences.”

About Knak

Knak is the first codeless campaign creation platform built for enterprise marketing teams. It lets anyone create beautiful, on-brand emails and landing pages, with no coding or outside support required. Knak integrates seamlessly with top marketing automation platforms like Adobe Campaign, Adobe Marketo Engage, Oracle Eloqua, Oracle Responsys, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and Salesforce Pardot, to name a few. Trusted by some of the world's largest brands, Knak helps enterprise marketers get to market with digital campaigns in minutes or hours, rather than days or weeks.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 120 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

