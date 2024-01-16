Simplesolve Joins AAIS Partner Program, Providing Members With Access To An Innovative Insurance Administration Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SimpleSolve offers a fully re-engineered and fully integrated P&C insurance platform based on the latest technology that delivers a strong ROI for insurance carriers.

Lisle, IL, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to add SimpleSolve , a leading insurtech company, to the AAIS Partner Program.

Since 2000, SimpleSolve has empowered the ongoing digitization of insurance through innovation and collaboration, continuously leveraging emerging technologies and seamless integrations with insurtech products and services.

“We are excited to provide AAIS Member carriers with solutions that leverage the latest innovative technologies,” said Antony Xavier, Founder & President at SimpleSolve.“Our goal is to provide our clients with the competitive edge to grow their business.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and grow their business.

“AAIS is thrilled to have SimpleSolve join the AAIS Partner Program,” said John Kadous, VP of Products at AAIS.“We are confident our Members will find tremendous value in their innovative solutions and commitment to customer service.”

To find out how AAIS and partners like SimpleSolve can help deliver customized business solutions, please visit or contact the AAIS Engagement Team at ... .

About SimpleSolve

Sam Serrapede and Antony Xavier, who have several decades of experience in Insurance and Technology, started SimpleSolve in the year 2000 with a vision of creating an affordable yet feature-rich system for P&C Insurance. Fast forward to the current era of a Digital Economy, where there is an urgency for Carriers to invest in disruptive technologies while juggling their growing business needs. Acutely aware of large carriers leveraging technology to compete and grow, SimpleSolve decided to come up with a solution that would level the playing field for Regional and Mid-Size Carriers. This resulted in creating a fully re-engineered P&C Insurance platform“SimpleINSPIRE”, based on the latest technology, backed by 20+ years of production experience, and architected to continuously leverage emerging technologies through innovation and integration. Find out more at .

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service, and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the insurance industry's regulatory blockchain, providing unbiased governance within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. For more information about AAIS, please visit .

