Missionsquare Retirement Renews Partnerships, Ensuring Premier Retirement Plan Offerings For Public Service Employees Across The Nation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington D.C., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement , a champion of retirement security and financial well-being, is honored to announce the company has renewed relationships with multiple local jurisdictions across the nation to provide the highest quality retirement products and services. From Georgia to California, MissionSquare Retirement will continue to help dedicated public service workers ensure they are on track for a secure retirement after a career serving their communities.

MissionSquare Retirement has renewed relationships with the County of Sacramento; California; the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Cobb County, Georgia; the Village of Vernon Hills, Illinois; the City of Grande Ledge, Michigan; Hillsdale County, Michigan; the Road Commission for Oakland County, Michigan; and Monroe County, New York.

Andrew Whiting , Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer said,“At MissionSquare Retirement, we are known for our focus on the retirement needs of public service employees. Workers who devote their careers to public service have unique needs, and they typically have anxiety about their finances. We're honored these clients have renewed their relationship with us, signaling their continued trust in our retirement plan offerings and customized service. For every public employee we work with, our goal is to instill financial confidence and ensure they are on track to have sufficient income to live comfortably in retirement. We look forward to continuing our progress with all the employees of these municipalities.”

In Top Public Service Workforce Trends for 2024 , MissionSquare Research Institute forecasts that supporting employees' financial security will be a key focus this year among state and local governments. This is because public employees have many concerns about their financial security: two in three (68%) worry about personal financial issues while at work and 64% are very or extremely worried about inflation . Coupled with a lack of competitive salaries ranked as the top reason for leaving , employers likely will consider how to enhance the value of their retirement benefits to employees. MissionSquare Retirement is uniquely positioned to help address the financial and retirement worries of state and local government employees because the company has more than 50 years of experience working exclusively with public employers.

As MissionSquare Retirement renews these important client relationships, the company remains committed to delivering the highest quality retirement products and services to the nation's public service workers. Strengthening the financial well-being of these employees is critically important for reducing their stress on the job and ensuring they can have a financially secure retirement after a career serving their communities.

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a financial services company with $74.2 billion assets under management and administration.* The company has helped more than three million people working in public service retire confidently and is focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance to the public service sector. For more information, visit or follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

*As of December 31, 2023. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

