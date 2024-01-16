Med-Surgical Services, Inc. Hits CBYON Sales Milestone On Heels Of $4 Million Series A Financing Round

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Med-Surgical Services, Inc. (MSSI), the manufacturer of the pioneering CBYON Eclipse image-guided surgery (IGS) system, has surpassed its initial commercial goal by selling 25 navigation systems in its first year of service. This sales milestone comes on the heels of successfully completing a $3.9 million Series A funding round led by Core Guidance LLC, a medical technology-focused investment fund.

IGS improves the safety and efficiency of surgeries while allowing surgeons to navigate with unprecedented accuracy. The CBYON Eclipse System is an image-guided surgical system that supports cranial, spine, and ENT procedures. It has been used in over 1,000 procedures in the last year and is designed to be affordable, agnostic, and highly accurate to support the vast majority of surgeries, from routine to complex.

“Achieving this notable sales milestone in our first year of commercial operations is a feat that we are exceedingly proud of,” commented Brian Moore, Managing Director of Core Guidance.“We look forward to continuing to expand our aggressive adoption strategy and become the standard of care.”

After initially being developed in collaboration with leading minds at Stanford University in the early 2000s, Med-Surgical Services secured the rights to the CBYON IP and re-launched this groundbreaking technology in 2022.

ABOUT MED-SURGICAL SERVICES

Med-Surgical Services was founded with the intention of revolutionizing access to image-guided navigation by simplifying and reducing costs and providing everyday support while providing cutting-edge technologies for doctors and their patients. The company's state-of-the-art CBYON Eclipse Navigation System is the culmination of this mission, offering affordable, accurate, and agnostic navigation technology.

