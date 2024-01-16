Blackford And Bot Image Announce Partnership To Enhance Prostate Cancer Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering AI platform and solutions provider, and Bot Image today announced a commercial partnership to bring Bot Image's ProstatID solution to healthcare professionals via the Blackford Platform.

Under the partnership, Bot Image's innovative technology will be integrated with Blackford's enterprise AI platform. Blackford provides healthcare professionals access to a comprehensive portfolio of more than 115 medical AI solutions designed to drive clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes. By integrating Bot Image's advanced technology into the Blackford Platform, Blackford can offer healthcare providers powerful tools for detection of prostate cancer on MR scans.

"We're delighted to partner with Bot Image and to add their ProstatID solution to our extensive AI portfolio,” said Ben Panter, Founder and CEO of Blackford.“Bot Image's commitment to the detection and management of prostate cancer is a great fit with our mission to improve the lives of patients by leveraging AI to drive healthcare efficiencies."

ProstatID is a radiological CADe and CADx software-only device to assist trained radiologists in the detection, assessment, and characterization of lesions suspicious for cancer using MR image data from Philips, Siemens, and GE high field systems. ProstatID is intended for use as a concurrent reading aid for physicians interpreting prostate MRI exams of patients presented for high-risk screening or diagnostic imaging, from compatible MRI systems.

“We are excited to partner with such a prestigious AI platform provider as Blackford,” said Randall Jones, D.E., Co-Founder and CEO of Bot Image, Inc.“This partnership will greatly accelerate distribution of Bot Image's AI software to the medical community to aid in early, accurate, and low-cost detection and assessment of prostate cancer using bi-parametric MRI; thus, significantly improving men's health and longevity.”



About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford's tailored approach to AI solutions visit and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Bot Image

Bot Image was created by the founders after collective decades of experience in radiological practice, research, and medical device development to improve radiological outcomes. Bot Image's mission is to create and distribute AI solutions to aid physicians in medical imaging interpretation by providing improved patient diagnostics and planning tools while increasing accuracy and saving precious time and medical resource burden.

Our collaboration with OEMs, platform providers and GPOs ensure that our solutions reach the largest populations possible.

To learn more about Bot Image's AI solutions visit and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

