Fulcrum GT To Share Insights On Disrupters In Law And The Future Of Legal Engagements At Legalweek New York 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum GT , provider of the leading digital business platform for legal and professional services firms with solutions spanning new business intake, practice management, e-billing and more, announces its participation in Legalweek New York 2024 being held January 29 to February 1 at the Hilton New York in Manhattan. As part of its investment, Fulcrum is sponsoring two conference education sessions, conducting meetings and product demonstrations in a private suite at the Hilton and hosting multiple client social and networking events while in New York.



Experts from Fulcrum GT are among the Legalweek conference faculty, participating in two key sessions as part of the future of law and the business of law tracks:



Disruptors in Law: Impact of ALSPs, Tech Companies, and Other Non-Traditional Legal Service Providers on Law Firm Structures – Wednesday, January 31, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Panelists include:



Josh Kreamer, Head of Legal Services, AstraZeneca



Heidi Stenberg, Principal & Americas Legal Function Consulting Leader, EY Law, EY



Jeff Ikejiri, Principal, KPMG

Ahmed Shaaban, Managing Director & Founder, Fulcrum GT

Aligning Technology, Pricing, and Compensation to Create the Sustainable Engagement of the Future – Thursday, February 1, at 12:45 p.m. EST

Panelists include:



Rose Jones, Partner & Director of E-Discovery PM & Tech, King & Spalding



Jonathan Ashtor, Partner, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison



Jae Um, Founder & Executive Director, Six Parsecs



Dino Eliopulos, VP Innovation & Solutions, Fulcrum GT Jessica Gichner, Chief Value and Solutions Officer, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman



Fulcrum will host meetings in a private suite at the Hilton to showcase its latest product innovations that help lawyers and firms manage the business of law. The company's Snap platform empowers clients in the cloud with smart solutions for new business intake, e-billing, matter pricing, management reporting, human capital management and more. Conference attendees can also sign up for demonstrations of Fulcrum's RAPIDxTM solution which is redefining the way legal services are sourced, managed and transacted. RAPIDx provides a foundation for the future of legal spend management through a unique network of leading corporate legal departments and global legal service providers that eliminates intermediaries. The platform enables law firms and their clients to transact business like other modern enterprise verticals through the delivery of a standardized and transparent approach to managing legal matters. Legalweek attendees interested in learning more can contact Fulcrum to schedule a product demonstration.

In recognition of its innovative solutions that are transforming the business of law, Fulcrum GT is a finalist in three provider categories for the fourth annual Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. Fulcrum is recognized as a finalist for the 2024 awards in the following areas:



Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI)

Legal Operations Practice Management Innovation



Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards finalists were selected from an extensive list of nominees and were evaluated by an external panel of judges to determine the winner of each category. Winners will be announced during an in-person awards ceremony on January 29, 2024, during the 2024 Legalweek conference in New York.

About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms, including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations after go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long term to provide support, advice and assistance. With more than 30 patented products, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP's designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt .

