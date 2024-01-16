ONSCREEN Wins AARP Agetech After Dark Pitch Challenge At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TV-Based Telehealth and AI Caregiving Platform Grabs Top Spot at Industry's Leading Startup Pitch Competition

- Sarah Thomas, Venture Partner at AgeTech CapitalYORBA LINDA, CA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ONSCREEN Inc., an emerging leader in AI-powered senior care technology, is excited to announce its recent success at the AARP AgeTech After Dark Pitch Challenge at CES 2024. In a fun-filled yet informative event that showcased some of the most innovative companies in the AgeTech industry, ONSCREEN emerged as the winner of the pitch competition, securing the $10,000 award and“bragging rights” for the year.The CES 2024 AgeTech After Dark Pitch Challenge, hosted by AARP AgeTech Collaborative, brought together some of the brightest minds and cutting-edge companies focused on enhancing the quality of life for older adults, with this event's specific aim being to showcase solutions that support brain health. The participants delivered 3-minute pitches about their solutions aimed at tackling the unique challenges faced by the senior population. ONSCREEN, known for its commitment to reducing senior isolation and improving accessibility through technology, delivered its pitch for its user-friendly, TV-based platform that facilitates easy video calls, telehealth, and AI-driven caregiving and companionship for seniors.Sarah Thomas, Venture Partner at AgeTech Capital and one of the three judges at the pitch challenge, highlighted this aspect: "The ability to easily connect with someone via the familiar TV in their home, truly improves accessibility for seniors. As an Occupational Therapist, I like how ONSCREEN's unique AI companion allows for reminders to be set up to help with daily routines." This endorsement underscores ONSCREEN's impactful solution in providing an intuitive, supportive environment for older adults.The victory is a significant accomplishment for ONSCREEN, demonstrating not only the ingenuity of its product but also its potential impact on improving the lives of seniors. Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN, expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude,“Winning this challenge is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team's vision of empowering older adults through accessible technology, like the TV. Furthermore, bringing a virtual caregiver to every older adult who needs it can be a big step forward in addressing the growing caregiver shortage.”ONSCREEN's solution addresses a critical and widespread issue among older adults: loneliness and isolation. This problem, as studies indicate, not only affects about 24% of the senior population but also incurs significant costs to Medicare, on the order of $7B per year. The gravity of this issue is further emphasized by the World Health Organization, which has declared loneliness a global health threat, with effects comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.What makes ONSCREEN's approach unique is its user-friendly technology, designed for seniors, with no technical experience required. The system automates everything, allowing seniors to stay effortlessly connected with their family and healthcare providers. Automatic call answering and the AI companion, Joy, provide proactive, consistent support and interaction, removing technical barriers and enriching the lives of older adults. Moreover, Joy acts as a friendly, empathetic companion, available 24/7, offering the kind of support and engagement that can alleviate the caregiver shortage crisis. This AI companion is not just reactive but also proactive, engaging seniors in a way that enhances their daily living.Additionally, ONSCREEN is forward-thinking in terms of enterprise and data. The product's evolving B2B Enterprise Management tools maintain a constant connection with seniors, providing up-to-date data on their well-being, aiming to improve care outcomes and reduce staff burnout in senior living facilities. The company is also pursuing integrations with leading EHR and EMR providers, to fully automate the workflow of data collection and storage. Furthermore, this leads to a unique and novel approach to RTM (Remote Therapeutic Monitoring) that tracks and monitors the well-being and status of patients on a regular basis.To further support older adults, ONSCREEN's newly developed 'Tasks and Routines' feature plays a crucial role in delivering independence and well-being. This feature is designed to support healthy routines, such as medication reminders and telehealth appointments, fostering a sense of self-reliance and confidence among seniors. Regular check-ins and health-related reminders contribute to improved health outcomes and offer peace of mind for both seniors and their caregivers.For caregivers, 'Tasks and Routines' offers immense benefits, including peace of mind, time efficiency, and enhanced communication. It allows caregivers to customize care based on individual needs and provides valuable insights into the senior's daily routine and health status. This feature not only aids in task management but also ensures that caregivers remain informed and involved in the well-being of their loved ones.ONSCREEN's commitment to using the simplest and most ubiquitous technology, the TV, as a platform for these advanced features underscores the company's dedication to making senior care accessible and effective. Bringing family connection, caregiving, telehealth, and companionship to a home's largest, simplest, and most familiar screen has the potential to dramatically improve the quality of life for our older adults. For more information, please visitTo learn more about ONSCREEN's enterprise solutions that support senior living and healthcare, please visit ONSCREEN's Senior Care Partners page at /pages/partners .About ONSCREENONSCREEN is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults by making technology-based communication more accessible through its innovative TV-based senior care solution. By leveraging the largest screen in the home, ONSCREEN enables effortless connection between older adults and their loved ones or caregivers, resulting in reduced loneliness and isolation and improved access to care. Key features include auto-answering of calls, daily wellness check-ins, telehealth integrations, and an AI companion named“Joy” that provides friendly visits and health checks, all through the TV. For more information, visit .

