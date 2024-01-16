Purposecare Announces Three New Acquisitions In The Midwest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rich KellerINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PurposeCare, a leading provider of coordinated home care and home health services in the Midwest, announced today that it has added three new companies to its portfolio within its existing four state geographic footprint – Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.In Illinois, PurposeCare acquired the assets of A/Abiding Care-Elder Bridge ('AAEB'). AAEB is a private pay home care agency that overlaps with PurposeCare's existing home health operation in Illinois. AAEB was represented by Agenda Health, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm headquartered in Austin, Texas.In Michigan and Indiana, PurposeCare acquired equity interests of Michiana Home Care which operates two, four-star Medicare Certified Home Health agencies – in Michigan and Indiana. Michiana provides a skilled care compliment to PurposeCare's Home Care operations in both of those states.In Ohio, PurposeCare acquired the equity interests of Queen City Skilled Care, a three-star Medicare Certified Home Health agency based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The transaction represents PurposeCare's fourth acquisition in Ohio and its first entry into the State's third largest city.PurposeCare, a portfolio company of Lorient Capital, provides home-based care services to more than 4,000 clients a month. The company's primary audience are individuals who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. The PurposeCare platform is focused on leveraging the caregiver's presence in the home to identify changes in the client's condition, enabling a timely clinical intervention from the nurses and therapists on the PurposeCare team.“These latest acquisitions are strategic for PurposeCare as we move into the new year,” said Rich Keller, chief executive officer of PurposeCare.“These additions to the PurposeCare family are well positioned to partner with our existing agencies. They will further our depth in these markets so we can continue to efficiently scale and serve our mission to help our clients live their best lives in the community.”About PurposeCareEstablished in December of 2021, PurposeCare offers comprehensive services including home care and home health that are carefully coordinated to keep clients healthy and safe at home. With excellent caregivers, innovative technology, and family care navigation, PurposeCare ensures that our most vulnerable are provided with the support necessary to live full lives in their community. For more information, visit

