Soutron Global Expands Their Partner Program To Resellers And New International Regions

- Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron GlobalSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International library, archives, information resources, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces the expansion of their Partner Program to resellers and new international regions, providing our partners the benefit of expanding their portfolios and growing their business.Soutron is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS information management systems for libraries, archives, information, and knowledge centers. Our Unicode-compliant solutions are used by organizations of all sizes around the world to manage their information more efficiently and effectively. When organizations partner with us as resellers, they can offer their clients a world-class information solution that is both flexible and powerful, while enjoying a range of advantages that come with being part of the Soutron family. That family of products includes flexible and customizable solutions for archive management, special library collection management, information and knowedge center portal management, along with a peer document review management solution that helps organizations to collect organizational know-how.Some key advantages of becoming a Soutron Global reseller include being able to provide enhanced software offerings that supply a secure, easy to use, and comprehensive information management solution. The ability to provide customized, secure data archiving with end-user submissions, along with advanced metadata theauri classification of documents and other project artifacts, provides Soutron resellers a competitive edge over file shares in today's complex, distributed data environment.“I value our partner resellers and am committed to fostering long-term relationships that encourage collaboration, growth and success”, states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global.“I work closely with our partners to ensure our mutual interests are aligned for the long-term and that, together we can achieve our business goals. As a US-based company with a large presence in the UK, watching our expansion into new international regions is exciting.”Organizations interested in learning more should visit:About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collections libraries, archives, and information centers that makes knowledge curation easy, saving organizations time, effort, and money, while providing for optimal information and knowledge management. As a client-driven company dedicated to“Managing Library and Archive Transformation” with strong award-winning leadership. Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

