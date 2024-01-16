Third Straight Platinum Safety Award For Shannon Global Energy Solutions!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Platinum Safety Award is the highest honor awarded by Highwire, and it reflects Shannon GES's unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety of its employees and operations.

- Joe Lauria, Vice-President/COOBUFFALO, NY, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shannon Global Energy Solutions (Shannon GES) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Platinum Safety Award for the third consecutive year by Highwire, formerly known as Construct Secure. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Shannon GES's exceptional commitment to safety and its outstanding safety management initiatives throughout the year 2023.Highwire, a provider of comprehensive safety assessments for contractors and vendors, employs a rigorous evaluation process to determine the safety performance of companies. The Platinum Safety Award is the highest honor awarded by Highwire, and it reflects Shannon GES's unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety of its employees and operations.Joe Lauria, Vice President/COO of Shannon GES, expressed his gratitude for this remarkable achievement, saying, "We are incredibly honored to receive Highwire's highest safety award for 2023. This Platinum Award reaffirms our ongoing dedication to safety. It's an acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment of our Corporate Safety Manager, Stephan Kovacs, and our entire team."Highwire's platform enables companies to identify, monitor, and manage risks effectively, using safety and financial indicators to pre-qualify vendors accurately. This process allows businesses to mitigate risks, reducing potentially hazardous situations and costly exposures.Shannon Global Energy Solutions is renowned as the premier manufacturer of removable, reusable blanket insulation systems designed for thermal, acoustic, and safety applications. Their mission revolves around engineering reusable solutions for a sustainable planet, emphasizing both safety and environmental responsibility.For more information about Shannon Global Energy Solutions and its safety initiatives , contact them at ... or +1 716-693-7954.

