Seamless Data Pump Integration Platform Acquired By Keyva, LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Keyva Acquires Leading Data Integration Platform & IP from TD Synnex

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- – Keyva, LLC (Keyva) has announced that it has acquired Seamless Data Pump, a leading data integration platform, from TD Synnex . This includes substantially all assets relating to the products and support of commercially available Seamless Data Pump, Event Integrations, and Plugins.Since 1992, the Seamless Data Pump product has provided a unique set of intellectual property and software that enables faster integration and deployment of large-scale private cloud and IT infrastructure environments.“Effective data integration is essential in today's dynamic hybrid IT environments,” said Jaime Gmach, President and Chief Executive Officer, Keyva.“The addition of these new product and service offerings supports our long-range vision of delivering technologies, services and solutions that provide high business value and innovation to our clients.”The addition of Seamless Data Pump further enhances the full range of Automation, DevOps, Hybrid Cloud, and IP Development services offered by Keyva.“This set of solutions will complement our overall strategy and enable our partners and clients to achieve their business goals,” said Anuj Tuli, Chief Technology Officer, Keyva.“The Keyva team is looking forward to bringing innovation to the ongoing development, delivery, and support of this high-quality software.”Worldwide support and services for the Seamless Data Pump, Event Integrations and Plugins have been transitioned to Keyva. Clients can access the client support portal at .“The Keyva team is dedicated to providing the high level of support and services Seamless Data Pump clients have come to expect,” said Jaime Gmach, President and Chief Executive Officer, Keyva.To learn more about Keyva and Seamless Data Pump, visit keyvatech .About KeyvaAt Keyva, we exist today so our clients can thrive tomorrow. This means we do everything we can to provide services and expertise that go beyond IT. We work hard to simplify our clients' technologies, to free up time so they can focus on their core business. The digital transformation within technology is happening at frightening speed and Keyva is ready to take the pain out of that process. Our consultants help enterprises to automate multi-clouds, multi-vendors, processes, applications, and infrastructure within their environment. From determining issues to developing a strategy to the execution of automation, we thoroughly walk our clients through each step. Learn more at .###For more information:Kelly Hirner, Director of Marketing, Keyva, LLC952.820.5810 | ...

Kelly Hirner

Keyva, LLC

+1 952-820-5810

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn