Vya Announces Chris Doherty As New Director Of Marketing And Analytics

Doherty will lead all of Vya's marketing initiatives and will oversee data enhancement, campaign management and direct mail solutions.

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vya , a leading provider of marketing execution technology and services for distributed organizations, today announced Chris Doherty, a veteran direct response marketing and data analytics professional, as the company's new Director of Marketing and Analytics. In this role, which is effective immediately, Doherty will lead all of Vya's marketing initiatives and will oversee data enhancement, campaign management and direct mail solutions.

“Chris' passion and expertise for intelligent, data-driven marketing shows in the work he performs on behalf of Vya clients every day,” said Kandi O'Connor, Chief Operating Officer at Vya.“He will play a vital role in supporting our direct mail customers and in leading the effort to grow our marketing and analytics practice.”

With digital channels saturated, direct mail is experiencing a resurgence. As a result, Vya anticipates continued growth of its data enhancement, campaign management, and direct mail solutions. In addition, the company is looking to expand its footprint in the retail industry. The appointment of Doherty positions the company to capitalize on these important growth opportunities.

“It is a privilege to be part of the Vya team responsible for helping distributed organizations elevate their marketing programs,” said Doherty.“I look forward to helping take the burden off distributed marketers and becoming a provider of Vya's trademark exceptional client service.”

Doherty joined Vya in the Spring of 2023, with extensive experience in direct response marketing and analytics, working with more than 20 brands on more than 3.5 billion targeted direct mail pieces. His prior experience encompasses startups to established brands, across retail, private-label credit, direct-to-consumer and catalog sectors, for companies such as Grandin Road, Smith & Noble, AmeriMark Direct, Integrity Global Marketing and the Home Shopping Network. Vya clients will benefit from Doherty's experience integrating direct mail with e-commerce strategies, as well as his background in analysis, which includes life-time-value (LTV) calculations, contact strategy optimization, cross-sell/up-sell, and A/B and multivariate testing.

About Vya

Vya simplifies marketing execution with local customization to help distributed and multi-location businesses increase efficiency and maximize performance. With its combination of marketing resource management technology, data analytics expertise, and production services, Vya enables marketers to customize, localize, optimize and efficiently manage marketing campaigns, messaging and materials for greater relevance and impact. Marketers across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, franchising, insurance, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, choose Vya to elevate their marketing operations and advance overall business success. Learn more about Vya at vyasystems or contact Vya at 800-426-7921 or ....



