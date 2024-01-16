Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital In Blue Ash, Ohio Announces Medical Director And Grand Opening Date

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital at Blue Ash, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, announced Chauncy Eakins, MD, as the hospital's Medical Director and has scheduled their public grand opening on February 6th.

Chauncy Eakins, MD, brings over 25 years of healthcare experience with 15 years serving as a physical rehabilitation leader in Ohio. He has been the owner of Ohio Musculoskeletal Sports and Spine Co. and also has provided interventional pain management services at the Clinical Neuroscience Institute.

"We are fortunate to have the physical rehabilitation and leadership experience that Dr. Eakins brings to lead the medical rehabilitation at our hospital,” Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehab Partner's COO, said.“The Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital's success will be measured on the ability to drive the quality of inpatient rehab care that the community deserves,” Bergh said.

Dr. Eakins received his Master of Science in Anatomy from Wright State University and his medical degree from Ross University. He is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Board of Pain Medicine.



About Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital

Cincinnati Rehab is a 3-story 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms and is owned by NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development , and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners . People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.

About NKD

NKD is a partnership between Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, Cross Development, and Kennor Holdings that develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets.

About Cross Development

As a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties over $1B in value, Cross Development executes using a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for our clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly. Cross Development

About Kennor Holdings

Kennor Holdings, LP is a family of commercial real estate development companies with a portfolio of regional and national projects based in Dallas, TX. The Kennor team has more than 15 years of commercial real estate development experience and has structured syndication over $300M.

