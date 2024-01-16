Dave Creek Media Announces Expansion To A New Office Space In Conway, AR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CONWAY, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Creek Media, a leading full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its operations into additional office space at 1127 Front Street in Conway, Arkansas.



The newly acquired office space complements Dave Creek Media's existing locations at 1121 and 1123 Front Street, solidifying its presence in the heart of Downtown Conway. This marks the sixth expansion in six years as the company has quickly grown to over 40 marketing specialists and serves clients in the Central and Northwest Arkansas markets.



Glenn Crockett, CEO and Co-founder of Dave Creek Media, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "Our expansion into this new space is a testament to our remarkable journey of growth. We've seen incredible success in helping our clients achieve their business goals through innovative digital marketing strategies. This new space will allow us to better support our team and serve our clients even more efficiently."



Dave Creek Media's Chief Strategy Officer, Jakob Michaelis, added, "This expansion aligns with our mission to fuel growth for our clients and team members. The additional space gives our collaborative specialists room to thrive in their roles as we continue to partner with more businesses and help them succeed. We are excited to fully utilize all of our available space to make an impact in all of the markets we serve."



The expanded office space is designed to promote collaboration and creativity among Dave Creek Media's talented team of digital marketing specialists. Having been repeatedly recognized as a top video production company in Arkansas, the new dedicated production studio for video and photography has doubled in size from the previous studio. This additional square footage also created the opportunity for a training and workshop space to hold events for community business leaders and the SPARK Internship Program which Dave Creek Media launched in September 2022 as a commitment to creating job opportunities in Conway.



About Dave Creek Media

Founded in 2017 and based in Conway, Arkansas, Dave Creek Media is focused on helping businesses grow through results-driven Connected Marketing Architecture. The company offers a wide range of marketing services to bridge the gap between the solutions their clients offer and the needs of their ideal customers. This unique approach gives business owners and marketing leaders an entire team of skilled specialists to achieve their goals.

