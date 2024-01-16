The Last Video Store Now Released On Apple TV, Amazon, Roku, Tubi And Reveel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"The Last Video Store" Written and Directed by Brian Vining.

"The Last Video Store" L-R: Stuart Lumsden as Gary and Jayden Latcham as Andrew.

"The Last Video Store" L-R: Danni Clowes as Stacy and Jayden Latcham as Andrew.

"The Last Video Store" L-R: Danni Clowes as Stacy and Jordan Abbey-Young as Damian.

Aussie Rom-Com: Gold Coast video store cameras capture the charming love story between two young employees, complicated by a shady ex's return.

- Peter Walkden, Walkden EntertainmentGOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Remember video stores? "The Last Video Store" the new Australian indie feature film from Writer/Director Brian Vining is now available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Roku or stream on Tubi and Reveel.Filmed on location, the story is both comedic and heartfelt, and provides a nostalgic romp down the aisles of one of the Gold Coast's last remaining video stores.Synopsis:After a Gold Coast video rental store is robbed, Gary (Stuart Lumsden) the store owner installs security cameras store-wide. Unbeknown to the staff, Gary uses the cameras to capture an emerging love story unfolding between two of his young employees Andrew (Jayden Latcham) and Stacy (Danni Clowes). Stacy's ex-boyfriend Damian (Jordan Abbey-Young) a twisted criminal with a terrifying secret, returns to the store to make trouble for the young lovers culminating in a dramatic showdown amidst the Comedy, Drama, and Horror sections.Trailer:Review excerpt Walkden EntertainmentOverall, The Last Video Store delivers an experience that is different, fresh, fun, and unique. I can't say I've ever seen a romance unfold within a video store, and it's evident that the Director, Brian Vining, has a passion for all things relating to films. The results here are impressive based on the budget and location alone. It's a fun film that left me smiling due to its touching romance and witty randomness throughout, mainly thanks to Stuart Lumsden, who injects energy whenever he appears on-screen. Ultimately, we need more films like this in Australia- highly different films with a big heart behind the camera. Director and writer Brian Vining has impressed me with this solid directorial debut.Additional content (shorts/trailers) available on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. (search @lastvideostore)Link treePrime Video USAcoAppleTV - search The Last Video StoreWatch for Free with AdsTubi:Reveel:Contact: Media enquiresBrian Vining...

