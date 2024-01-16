(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Omni Interactions Thrives in 2023: A Year of Innovation, Growth, and Customer-Centric Excellence

Recognized as the premier provider of flexible outsourced customer service solutions by Frost & Sullivan, Customer Contact Week (CCW), and TMCnet.

- Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omni Interactions, acclaimed as the fastest-growing BPO in the U.S. and celebrated winner of numerous industry accolades, proudly unveils a year of groundbreaking achievements and dynamic expansion. "Our journey through 2023 was not just about growth; it was about transforming the customer experience landscape," shares Courtney Meyers, newly appointed Co-CEO. Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO adds, "Every milestone reached is a testament to our relentless innovation and the trust our clients place in us."

2023: A Year of Exceptional Milestones

- Global Talent Reach: Expanded to a robust 110k global talent pool.

- Operational Excellence: Achieved 30% real-time flexibility and a 60% faster ramp time than the industry average.

- Unparalleled Quality: Maintained an impressive 95.5% average quality score exceeding client expectations.

- Client Satisfaction: Recorded an 86.5% peak week NPS for a large client, topping nine other BPOs.

Fastest Growing BPO in the World

- 3,100% 3-Year Revenue Growth

- #341 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Businesses

Increase in Enterprise Clients

- Growth of existing client base including leading fintech and financial services companies, the largest healthcare company in the world, top health transportation service companies, retailers, and government agencies

- New clients in all industries including an innovative Sass technology company, a leading hair growth brand, and an identity protection and security services company.

Analysts and Award Recognition

- Outsource Provider of the Year Awarded by Business Intelligence Group

- Pandemic Tech Innovation Award Aby TMCnet

- Finalists for CCW BPO of the Year and CCW Workforce Innovation of the Year

- Cost-Efficiency Validation: 25%+ cost savings validated by industry analysts, Frost & Sullivan

“Omni Interactions solves many of today's current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support, said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.“It is one of the industry's fastest-growing business process outsourcers (BPOs) with an incredible revenue growth rate because it utilizes AI, automation, and highly skilled brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost. Omni Interactions customers are ditching their brick-and-mortar call centers for the future of people-based customer experience.”



About Omni Interactions

