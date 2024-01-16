(MENAFN- Baystreet) New Verizon Frontline Program

Carvana Makes Connections for NASCAR Season

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares slumped Tuesday morning, as the company, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announced the continuation of its partnership with racing legend Jimmie Johnson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUBTM in 2024. Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class inductee, has partnered with Carvana since 2021 when he competed in the IndyCar Series for the first time after more than two decades as a leading NASCAR driver.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Jimmie and LEGACY M.C. for a second season,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer.“Jimmie is not only the true embodiment of a champion, as recognized by his Hall of Fame induction this year, he is also a leader on and off the track and we can't wait to see what he accomplishes this season.”

For the 2024 racing season, Johnson will compete in three key races this year with Carvana on the hood of his No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE: the season-opening Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400 at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

This season Carvana's paint schemes will honor the legacy Johnson has built across his NASCAR and IndyCar career with three unique designs. Carvana will unveil the Daytona 500 paint scheme before the start of the 2024 season in February.

