Goldman Sachs' Q4 Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines


1/16/2024 10:12:29 AM

    Goldman Sachs' Q4 Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines

    U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS) has reported fourth-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street forecasts due to a boost in its asset management unit.

    Goldman Sachs announced earnings per share (EPS) of $5.48 U.S. per share, which was better than the $3.62 U.S. consensus forecast of analysts who cover the bank.

    Revenue in the October through December quarter totaled $11.32 billion U.S. versus $10.80 billion U.S. that had been expected on Wall Street.

    Goldman Sachs' profit rose 51% in Q4 from a year earlier.

    The bank said its Q4 results got a lift from better-than-expected asset management revenue.

    The Q4 print represents a comeback for Goldman Sachs, which has endured a string of poor quarterly results over the last year as the investment bank moved away from a failed and costly consumer banking endeavour.

    Goldman Sachs continues to get most of its revenue from deals such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and initial public offerings (IPOs).

    During Q4, fees from investment banking declined 12% compared to the same period of 2022, to $1.65 billion U.S. amid a continued dearth of deals on Wall Street.

    However, equity trading revenue rose 26% in Q4 and revenue from the asset and wealth management business increased 23% to $4.39 billion U.S.

    Goldman Sachs' stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months to trade at $377.75 U.S. per share.





