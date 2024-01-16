(MENAFN- Baystreet) New Verizon Frontline Program

Sarepta Slumps on Screening MD Treatment

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares moved downward Tuesday, on announcing that screening is underway in Study SRP-9003-301. Also known as EMERGENE, Study 9003-301 is a Phase 3, multi-national, open-label study of SRP-9003 (bidridistrogene xeboparvovec) for the treatment of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E (LGMD2E/R4), or beta sarcoglycanopathy. EMERGENE will enroll 15 participants (ambulatory and non-ambulatory), aged 4 and older, and uses commercially representative process SRP-9003 material.

“We are pleased to share our continued progress in advancing SRP-9003, our investigational gene therapy candidate for LGMD2E, a rare form of LGMD with no treatments beyond symptom management. Early results from the SRP-9003 clinical development program demonstrated significant protein expression at both 12 weeks and two years after treatment as well as functional benefits including slowing progression of this disease, improving mobility, and enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with LGMD2E,” said Chief Scientific Officer Louise Rodino-Klapac.

SRP-9003, reads the latest news release,“is an investigational gene therapy that uses the AAVrh74 vector, which is designed to be systemically and robustly delivered to skeletal, diaphragm and cardiac muscle, making it an ideal candidate to treat neuromuscular diseases. SRP-9003 is intended to deliver a full-length beta-sarcoglycan transgene and uses the MHCK7 promoter, chosen for its ability to robustly express in the heart, which is critically important for patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E (LGMD2E), also known as beta-sarcoglycanopathy and LGMDR4, many of whom die from pulmonary or cardiac complications.”

SRPT shares dropped $3.12, or 2.7%, to $113.68.









