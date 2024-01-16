(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, January 16, 2024
New Verizon Frontline Program
Verizon Frontline (NYSE:VZ) recently launched an innovation program designed to help foster new ideas and develop cutting-edge, 5G-enabled solutions to support first responders on the front lines.
“Today, departments are actively looking at new, innovative products that can help create efficiencies and reduce response times,” said Jason Mitchell, an associate director with the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team.“The Verizon Frontline Innovation Program was created to help bring new technologies to fire, emergency medical and police agencies that help do just that. By working directly with partners from across the public safety ecosystem, we want to make sure that those on the front lines are set up for success.”
Verizon, based in Ashburn, Va., says its Frontline Innovation Program aims to explore new technologies while collaborating with first responders and industry partners to identify, test and develop communications solutions in four main public safety focus areas: Preparation, Response, Recovery and Mitigation.
The involvement of Verizon Frontline's industry partners in the innovation process is key to the program's success. Their specialized expertise plays a critical role in the development of new public safety technologies and applications.
Innovation is a foundational element of Verizon Frontline. From large-scale solutions like the Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response platform, to smaller-scale options like the Rapid Response Connectivity unit Verizon Frontline continues to push the boundaries of what is possible to help find new ways to support first responders on the front lines.
VZ shares opened Tuesday morning ahead 18 cents to $38.74.
