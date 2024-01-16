Brian K. Macgillivray, MD, A Family Physician With Grey Canyon Family Medicine

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A devoted family physician, Dr. MacGillivray, affectionately known as Dr. Mac, sees patients at his private practice - Grey Canyon Family Medicine - in San Antonio, Texas.

Back in the early days of his academic career, he graduated with his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1996, before completing his residency in family medicine at the same educational venue in 1999.

Following his training, the doctor attained board certification in family medicine through the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.