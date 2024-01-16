PRN, A STRATACACHE Company, Partners With Place Exchange To Expand Programmatic Advertising For Leading In-Store Retail Media Networks

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / PRN, a STRATACACHE company, today announced a partnership with Place Exchange, the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home (OOH) media, to enable PRN's many retail clients to take advantage of mutually acceptable programmatic brand advertising incremental to PRN's direct advertising sales services.

PRN pioneered rich, digital media in the physical shopper journey and has the largest in-store retail media networks in the U.S. Integration with Place Exchange allows PRN's retail clients to access the largest programmatic pool of demand from advertisers looking to leverage in-store screens as part of their digital out-of-home (DOOH) and omnichannel campaigns. Given PRN's vast experience in ensuring relevant shopper advertising and retailer brand safety, campaigns will be carefully and selectively curated.

2024 will be the year of in-store retail media. With in-store shopping accounting for 85 percent of total retail sales in the United States, according to Statista, digital screens in stores are poised to attract a growing share of the burgeoning retail media advertising spend. Furthermore, programmatic OOH spend is on the rise and attracting more retail-friendly brands and advertisers due to the programmatic buying benefits of ease, flexibility and automation. eMarketer's Insider Intelligence projects programmatic OOH in the US will be a billion-dollar category by 2025.

PRN has secured billions of dollars in direct retail advertising sales for their retailer clients over the last 25 years. PRN will continue to focus on value-added direct advertising sales enabled by its decades of brand and agency relationships and will balance this with technology that incrementally adds the value of open and private exchange buying.

Place Exchange's patented technology seamlessly enables planning, targeting, execution, and measurement of OOH media on par with other programmatic channels, all within the leading DSP platforms.

Chuck Billups, SVP Retail Media at PRN said, "We are excited to take our partnership with Place Exchange to the next level, having already subscribed to their PerView measurement solution. Place Exchange has focused on creating an exchange that is vast and network friendly with a best-in-class API that will allow us take advantage of new revenue streams and budgets while creating the best in-store retailer experiences and services for which we are trusted."

Nick Bennett, SVP Partnerships at Place Exchange said, "We're thrilled to offer additional revenue opportunities for PRN's retail clients. In a moment when most sales are taking place in brick-and-mortar locations, buyers can now access highly desirable in-store inventory from PRN's clients within the leading programmatic buying platforms they already use, and easily integrate them into their omnichannel strategies."

PRN, a STRATACACHE company, is the leading provider of in-store monetization services for retailers and brands. With a differentiated approach to shopper experience, a deep understanding of technology, and a dedicated monetization practice, PRN works with retailers and brands to define, design, build, and deploy strategic in store digital experiences.

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange's patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange's unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit . Place Exchange is a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500T company.

