(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) New Service Helps Clients Ensure Their Microsoft 365 Environment is Secure, Compliant and Optimized

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / MicroAge®, The Digital Transformation Experts®, announced today the launch of the MicroAge ManageWise® for Microsoft 365 (M365), which provides clients with an expert services team to help ensure their M365 environment is secure, compliant, and optimized for efficiency and performance.

MicroAge Launches ManageWise for Microsoft 365

"Our clients often come to us because they are stretched for resources, and managing their M365 environment with frequent software updates, ongoing security challenges, compliance issues, and licensing renewals adds extra complexity, time, and cost," said Larry Fulop, MicroAge Senior Vice President of Marketing and Technology. "With ManageWise for Microsoft 365, they can free up valuable internal resources to focus on high-value tasks while ensuring their environment is secure, compliant, and optimized for efficiency and performance."

ManageWise for M365 support provides a comprehensive tenant assessment of the client's M365 environment, including license optimization and license agreement planning, implementation best practices, security and compliance, Identity Access Management (IAM), M365 Admin Portal, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneDrive, and SharePoint Online. Based on these assessments, a comprehensive executive summary report with priority actions is delivered to the internal team. Clients can then select the appropriate level of support for remediation, helping cost-effectively and efficiently optimize and secure their M365 environment without the need for capital expenditures.

For more information on MicroAge Managed Security Services, visit microage/services/managewise .

About MicroAge

MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services backed by vendor-certified engineers and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive digital environment. MicroAge is a Microsoft Solution Partner recognized annually by Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit MicroAge .

Microsoft, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneDrive, and SharePoint are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

Contact Information

Andrea Hill

Director of Communications & Brand Management

[email protected]

480-366-2468

SOURCE: MicroAge

View the original press release on newswire.