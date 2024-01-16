Banyan Acquires Target Marketing Group

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Banyan Technologies Group (Banyan) today announced that it has completed an acquisition of Target Marketing Group, (TMG) a top 100 promotional merchandise distributor headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

COLLEYVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Banyan Technologies Group (Banyan) today announced that it has completed an acquisition of Target Marketing Group, (TMG) a top 100 promotional merchandise distributor headquartered in Baltimore, MD. Founded in 1986, TMG has grown into a nationally recognized leader in the branded merchandising and promotional products market.

New logo for Target Marketing Group after the acquisition

"What sets Target Marketing Group apart from the competition is our people and our absolute commitment to client satisfaction," said John Leahy, Founder & CEO of TMG. "We have established a culture that rewards relentless pursuit of performance excellence and customer service, which is evident from our average employee tenure of 15+ years, and our average client tenure of 15+ years," he added.

"We are very excited about TMG, especially its people & culture, and honored that John chose Banyan to drive the next phase of its growth journey," said Tanvir Arfi, founder and CEO of Banyan. "We look for quality assets with competent management teams in attractive end markets with no prior institutional capital, TMG checked all of these boxes," he added.

Tanvir further added that Banyan is combining Target Marketing Group with its Helm Promotions unit to create one of the industry's premier Branded Marketing and Promotional Products distributors. Helm Promotions [ ] and Target Marketing Group will continue to use their existing brands and retain all their existing locations, capabilities, and employees.

TMG COO Rob Ross, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, has been promoted to President & COO of the combined TMG + Helm Branded Merchandising business. "I'm really excited to bring industry differentiating capabilities including multilingual sales/customer service teams coverage in all 50 states/Canada/Puerto Rico and APAC; fulfillment/distribution capabilities from multiple locations with global coverage; latest ERP/WMS/CRM/eCommerce software solutions, to our clients," said Rob Ross. "Our in-house operational capabilities now include printing/binding/publishing, design, decoration (embroidery, screen printing), digital marketing & a dedicated AI-powered analytics/business intelligence team."

John Leahy has also joined the new business in a C-suite capacity where he will continue to drive sales; mentor Rob and advise the Banyan board.

About Banyan:

Founded in 2018 by industry C-suite executives, Banyan has quickly grown into a major player in the automotive aftermarket. Banyan's current portfolio consists of several industry-leading companies that provide tech-enabled services and software to the best-known brands in the world. .

For further inquiries please contact Danielle Toney, [email protected]

Danielle Toney

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

734.468.6300

