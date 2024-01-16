Shaquille O'neal Heads To Big Game Weekend: Announcing Shaq's Fun House 2024 At Wynn Las Vegas' Iconic XS Nightclub

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and DJ DIESEL, Shaq's legendary festival will kick off Friday February 9, 2024 Tickets and VIP Tables Now On Sale

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Shaquille O'Neal is headed back to Las Vegas for Big Game Weekend and bringing his larger-than-life personality and over-the-top music festival: Shaq's Fun House 2024. Taking place on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at one of the most exclusive and top-rated nightlife destinations in the world - Shaq's Fun House will offer a legendary fan experience for the sixth year in a row. Featuring an immersive carnival and incredible live performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo, and the big man himself, DJ DIESEL aka Shaq, tickets for the event are on sale now. Shaq's Fun House 2024 will offer general admission tickets, VIP open bar tickets, and best-in-class VIP Table experiences. Tickets start at $99.99 in very limited quantities and will increase in price as the event nears. A 21 and over event, all tickets and VIP Tables can be purchased online at .

Altering the landscape of events and bringing fun to Big Game Weekend, Shaq's championship energy will fuel the carnival-inspired festival at XS Nightclub, and join in the fun alongside the night's master of ceremonies and celebrity guests. Over the years, this "must attend" event has welcomed more than 25,000 fans and celebrity guests. The one-of-a-kind festival will be taken to new heights in Las Vegas, due in part to esteemed nightlife partner, Wynn Nightlife. An industry leader year after year, Wynn Nightlife's award-winning XS Nightclub leads the forefront of the hospitality landscape, positioning itself as the ultimate nightlife destination in the entertainment capital of the world. Guests joining Shaq's Fun House will not only be able to enjoy Shaq's wild ride of an experience, but also XS Nightclub's unmatched hospitality.

For the sixth annual event, Shaq is pleased to welcome Lil Wayne and Diplo. Lil Wayne is an award-winning and game-changing icon, who has sold more than 120 million records worldwide - making him one of the world's best-selling artists. He has won five GRAMMY® Awards, 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and eight NAACP Image Awards. Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today; the ten-time GRAMMY-nominated artist is a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one-third of LSD, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson. His Platinum-certified song "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

"If there's one town that knows how to bring the energy and over-the-top entertainment, it's Las Vegas. So we're stepping our game up and popping up a carnival and musical festival at the best venue in town, XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas." -Shaquille O'Neal

Anheuser-Busch - America's leading brewer and American manufacturer - is showing up for consumers all throughout Big Game Weekend. Guests can expect to see Anheuser-Busch and its signature brands, like NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, a light and refreshing spirits-based seltzer, as they all mingle with some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment.

Pluto TV, the leading free ad-supported streaming television service is teaming up with Shaq and Shaq's Fun House to provide fans with game day essentials. Fun House attendees will be able to grab items like snacks, chargers, sunglasses and more. Free and easy - just like Pluto TV.

DeLeón Tequila, the definition of smooth, is serving up the finest tequila from 100% Highland Blue Weber agave all night long at Shaq's Fun House. With custom curated cocktails and an all new DeLeón Tequila bar, 21+ attendees will be able to experience the depth of DeLeón's flavor firsthand. THIS IS TEQUILA.

Shaq's Fun House just got a whole lot Better with Pepsi. Pepsi is proud to partner with Shaq and Shaq's Fun House to showcase how the Big Game Weekend 2024 is Better with Pepsi. Featuring an oversized Pepsi bar, custom curated Pepsi cocktails, Pepsi flavors including Pepsi Zero Sugar and the sweet, juicy and effervescent flavor profile of Pepsi Wild Cherry, and so much more, it's time to get wild Las Vegas!

As an official partner of Shaq's Fun House, Zamora Company and its famed brands Licor 43 and Martin Miller's Gin will incorporate custom cocktails and activations throughout the event including the buzzworthy Casa de Shaquille which will feature over the top cocktail creations featuring Licor 43 and Martin Miller's! From Carajillos to a classic G&T, Casa de Shaquille is set to shake things up!

CELSIUS is bringing Essential Energy all Big Game Weekend long! The better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy is made with 7 Essential vitamins and zero sugar. Available across the entire event, CELSIUS is the perfect balance of flavor and energy - the ultimate boost to keep you going. CELSIUS will be the perfect complement to Big Game Weekend's kickoff event.

BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. And a whole lot of Better Experiences with Papa Johns . A longtime partner of Shaq's Fun House, Papa Johns is hosting the exclusive Calzone Cabana for Fun House guests and pizza lovers to engage with the brand in a new and exciting way. Papa Johns is also sending one lucky winner and a guest on the trip of a lifetime. This winner will not only be flown out to Las Vegas to experience Shaq's Fun House in person, but will also be joining Shaq onstage for an epic moment. That's some good stuff right there.

Nautica, the famed, global lifestyle brand is making waves at Shaq's Fun House. Highlighting its all-new line of women's apparel, Shaq's Fun House guests will have the unique opportunity to get a first look and snap a photo with Nautica's sustainable, responsible, and smart functional designs that you want to live your life in.

Medium Rare produces Shaq's Fun House in partnership with Authentic Entertainment. Medium Rare's track record at Big Game Weekend is second to none with some of the most viral sold-out events in history, including Gronk Beach, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, and The Shaq Bowl. For more information about Shaq's Fun House or to purchase tickets, visit SHAQSFUNHOUSE or follow along on social at @ShaqsFunHouse on IG and X.

###

Download High Res Flyer

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 50 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 382,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Hickey Freeman®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Element®, VonZipper®, Honolua®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Shark®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Airwalk®, Izod®, Jones New York®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Arrow® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit .

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn , Instagram and X .

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well know athletes and brands to create iconic media properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Festival, and many more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events which draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare works also reaps industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The group's world class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnerships deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage) and DJ Diesel aka SHAQ. For more info visit

About Wynn Nightlife

Wynn Nightlife consists of the award-winning dayclub and nightclubs at Wynn Las Vegas, the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. The resort is home to the Las Vegas Strip's most luxurious nightlife venues, XS and Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the acclaimed dayclub, Encore Beach Club. Recently added to the portfolio, Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium offers guests the first of its kind in stadium entertainment. Combined, the venues feature a roster of today's most in-demand artists. Learn more at .

Media Contact & Talent RSVP:

Amanda Brocato - RMG

[email protected]

512.743.3941

Partnership Inquiries:

Joe Silberzweig - Medium Rare

[email protected]

VIP Hospitality:

Zachary Goldberg - Authentic

[email protected]

SOURCE: Shaq's Fun House

View the original press release on newswire.