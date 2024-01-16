JANZ Expands Into Consumer Medical Supply Market Through Acquisition Of Greater Cincinnati Company

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Military medical equipment supplier JANZ Corporation is expanding into the consumer home medical equipment (HME) market through the acquisition of a Greater Cincinnati medical supply company.

JANZ has purchased Mullaney's Medical Supply, a locally owned and operated company that has served the Greater Cincinnati area since 1936. JANZ will assume ownership of Mullaney's Medical Supply locations in Blue Ash, West Chester and White Oak, which together provide a wide range of medical equipment for purchase and rental, including oxygen concentrators, mobility aids, lift chairs, beds, mattresses, respiratory equipment, compression items and injury recovery equipment.

"Mullaney's Medical Supply has a long history of providing exemplary service to Ohio residents," said JANZ Chief Operating Officer Gordon Pry. "We are excited to continue this tradition and look forward to providing medical supply customers with the same high-quality service they have come to expect from Mullaney's."

A service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), JANZ has previously focused on serving military installations and veterans. The new Ohio locations - which will be known as Mullaney's, a JANZ Medical Supply Company - will join JANZ's 34 existing medical supply stores located in 11 states, seven countries and two U.S. territories.

"As a local family business serving the Greater Cincinnati area for more than 88 years, we have a very personal connection to our community," said Tom Mullaney, RPh, former owner of Mullaney's Medical Supply and current president of Mullaney's Long-Term Care Pharmacy. "When we decided to sell our medical supply division, it was clear that JANZ was the perfect partner as they share our commitment to customers and a reputation for exceptional service.

"As we turn our full attention to serving the needs of long-term care communities and their residents," Mullaney continued, "we look forward to having a strong partnership with JANZ."

"The Mullaney's Medical Supply acquisition represents a significant expansion of JANZ's products and services," Pry said. By expanding into the consumer HME market, JANZ will add new products and services to its current inventory along with distribution and patient delivery capabilities.

"Adding this respected local company to the JANZ family will not only enhance our store offerings to our new patients in Ohio," Pry said, "but also benefit our other locations through these additional products and services."

JANZ's expansion into the consumer market builds on the company's exponential growth following the receipt of multimillion-dollar contracts from several government agencies. In 2017, JANZ ranked #280 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies.

