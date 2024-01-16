               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Increases Number Of Attacks In Tavria Direction Using Armored Vehicles - Tarnavskyi


1/16/2024 10:09:43 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system 'Hyacinth-S' and hit an anti-aircraft missile system 'Tor'.

Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, the invaders increased the number of attacks using armored vehicles - six Russian tanks were destroyed, and two more were heavily damaged.

In the Tavria operational area, the enemy conducted 20 airstrikes, conducted 49 combat engagements, and fired 919 artillery rounds.

Read also: Russians launching airstrikes, conducting assault operations on Tavria axis - Tarnavskyi

Total enemy losses amounted to 386 personnel and 67 pieces of military equipment, including eight tanks, seven armored personnel carriers, 14 artillery systems, one air defense system, 27 UAVs, five vehicles as well as four pieces of special equipment. Two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

As reported, according to the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in the south, the Defense Forces are conducting small counterattacks and exhausting the enemy.

