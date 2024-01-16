Russian Army Shells Tyahynka In Kherson Region, Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians, a 42-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Tyahynka.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Two people were injured due to the Russian shelling of Tyahynka," the statement reads.
It is noted that a 42-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man who were walking down the street were hit by the enemy. Both of them were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds.
The victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment.
As reported, over the past day, Russian invaders fired 99 times at the Kherson region, injuring two people. The Russian military hit residential areas, the humanitarian headquarters and the point of invincibility in the Beryslav district, and the administrative building in Kherson.
