Zelensky Meets With Representatives Of Major Financial Funds In Davos

At the meeting, Zelensky noted the importance of attracting private capital to projects to rebuild Ukraine.

He also emphasized that in times of war it is important to develop and implement mechanisms of mixed financing that combine private and public capital.

"This is where we see your direct role right now. I know that you are actively cooperating with our team. I look forward to seeing a concrete result," the President said.

The Head of State reportedly expressed hope that global financial funds would help attract a large number of global investors and corporations to the Ukrainian economy.

The press service informs that the meeting was also attended by JP Morgan Chase CEO James Dimon, JP Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Erdoes, JP Morgan Capital Markets Head of Department Stefan Weiler, and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, Vice Chairman of BlackRock, Philipp Hildebrand, Founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group, David Rubenstein, Founder and Owner of Dell, Michael Dell, CEO of Blackstone Group, Stephen Schwarzman, Australian entrepreneur, Andrew Forrest, Founder of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal.

As Ukrinform reported, the fourth meeting of national security and political advisers is taking place in Davos with the participation of the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

On January 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has already arrived in Switzerland, will deliver a special address at the WEF in Davos.

Earlier today, he met with representatives of big business.