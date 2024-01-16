Sonara Health Partners With Behavioral Health Group To Increase Access To Take-Home Methadone In South Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to make it easier for patients to access life-saving methadone treatment, Sonara Health

has partnered with Behavioral Health Group to make Sonara's remote dosing application available to three opioid treatment programs in South Carolina.

BHG operates the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited opioid treatment programs, providing personalized, outpatient treatment in 22 states. This partnership will bring Sonara's solution to BHG's three South Carolina treatment centers: in Charleston, Aiken, and Spartanburg.

With Sonara's web-based application, patients can remotely record their methadone doses for their care teams to review. This makes it easier for patients to qualify for take-homes sooner as well as increase their number of take-homes over time.

"BHG is looking forward to our new partnership in SC programs. Sonara's remote dosing tech and other digital solutions offer innovative ways to improve treatment access, allowing our programs to reach more people and maintain patient engagement," says National Clinical Director, Christine Martin.

Sonara's solution is shown to support remote dosing by increasing communication and fostering trust. In a recent, peer-reviewed study, 92% of patients described Sonara's app as "easy to use" and agreed or strongly agreed that they would like to use it frequently.

"The expansion into South Carolina through our BHG partnership marks a significant milestone for us. We are excited to make take-home dosing safe and accessible for more patients,"

said Sonara Founder and CEO Michael Giles, MD. "And we're thrilled to partner with BHG, one of the nation's largest opioid treatment providers."

About Sonara Health: Sonara Health's remote dosing solution makes it easier for people with opioid use disorder to commit to their methadone treatment. The company's web-based application allows patients to record their take homes by scanning a QR code placed on their methadone bottles, and then recording a video of themselves dosing for their care team to review. Sonara was designed to build trust between OTP patients and their care teams, empowering clinics with insights to make informed treatment decisions, while also improving program retention rates and treatment outcomes.

About BHG : Behavioral Health Group (BHG) is the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited opioid treatment programs in the U.S., delivering comprehensive, personalized evidence-based medical and behavioral therapies for individuals with opioid use disorder. With 115 locations in 22 states, BHG has more than 1,900 employees who serve more than 42,000 patients. To learn more, visit bhgrecovery .

SOURCE Sonara Health