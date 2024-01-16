Heads Of GCC Press Associations Meet In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Heads of the Gulf Press Associations met on Tuesday in Manama, on the occasion of assigning Bahrain as the Union's permanent headquarters.

The meeting discussed the Gulf Press Associations for their contributions to developing journalism, highlighting issues on various media platforms, and supporting the Gulf's growth.

Media Advisor to the Secretary-General of the GCC Fahad Al-Mutairi participated in the meeting with other top officials from various GCC countries.

Special Representative of the Bahraini King, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khalifa congratulated the union on this important step in the development of Gulf journalism, praising the heads of associations for their achievements. (end)

