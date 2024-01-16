(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxium®, America's most trusted provider of sleep and wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce its entry into retail giants, such as CVS and Walgreens. This expansion is a significant step forward for the illustrious brand, already trusted by public figures such as former pro quarterback Dan Marino, bringing the brand to a broader audience, and it underscores the company's commitment to improving sleep and overall well-being.

Continue Reading

Relaxium® Sleep

is a drug-free sleep aid carefully formulated with tested and studied ingredients to help individuals achieve restorative and rejuvenating sleep. Developed by renowned Neurologist Dr. Eric Ciliberti, M.D., Relaxium® Sleep contains Valerest®, their exclusive proprietary blend, along with other select evidence-based ingredients like Ashwagandha extract, Magnesium, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin, Chamomile extract, Passionflower extract, and GABA. This comprehensive formula addresses the underlying causes of sleeplessness, promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and supporting healthy sleep patterns.

Experience the transformative benefits of Relaxium® Sleep, now available at retail locations nationwide.

Post this

Key Highlights of Relaxium® Sleep:



Valerest ® : At the core of Relaxium® Sleep lies Valerest®, Relaxium's® proprietary ingredient developed by Dr. Ciliberti. Valerest® completes the perfect blend of ingredients for a safe, drug-free solution to sleepless nights. Its efficacy in improving the quality of life was scientifically validated and shown to be useful to those with sleep issues, making it a game-changer for those seeking restful sleep. Effective and Drug-Free: Relaxium® Sleep's unique blend of ingredients offers an effective, non-habit-forming solution for sleep disturbances caused by stress and other factors. This drug-free approach ensures that individuals can enjoy better sleep without the concerns associated with traditional sleep aids.

"We are incredibly proud to bring Relaxium® Sleep to countless retail stores across the country," said Timea Ciliberti, CEO at Relaxium®. "This marks a significant milestone in our journey to help each and every individual achieve the deep, restorative sleep they deserve. We've always believed in the power of our product, and now, by making it available in retail, we are fulfilling our mission on a larger scale."

Relaxium® is committed to providing transparency in its product offerings, ensuring customers receive a superior-quality, safe-to-take sleep solution.

Experience the transformative benefits of Relaxium® Sleep, now available at retail locations nationwide. For more information about Relaxium® Sleep, please visit Relaxium. Achieve a peaceful night's sleep with Relaxium® Sleep's drug-free formula.

SOURCE Relaxium