Loews Corporation To Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Results On February 5, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation
(NYSE: L ) will report fourth quarter 2023 financial results on
Monday, February 5, 2024. On that date the Company will also post earnings remarks on its website. These remarks will include commentary from the Company's Chief Executive Officer,
James S. Tisch, and Chief Financial Officer,
Jane Wang.
Loews invites shareholders to submit questions for management in advance of earnings. Management may address some or all of these questions in the earnings remarks. Questions may be submitted to
[email protected] . Contributors of questions will not be named in the remarks.
The news release and earnings remarks will be available online at the
Loews Corporation
website ( ).
About
Loews Corporation
Loews Corporation
is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries.
For more information, please visit
.
SOURCE Loews Corporation
MENAFN16012024003732001241ID1107727747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.