Summus Collaborates With Springbuk

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus , the leading virtual health company focused in specialty care, announces a new relationship with Springbuk Activate , the innovative partner marketplace that connects employers with personalized health solutions. This strategic collaboration provides employee benefits leaders and consultants access to Summus' platform for high quality medical expertise across any health condition.

As part of this collaboration, Summus and Springbuk worked closely to develop a customized card within the Springbuk Health IntelligenceTM application. This unique feature identifies the number of members in an employer's population who may benefit from Summus. The card also provides a 12-month savings opportunity estimate, meticulously crafted, based on Summus' performance metrics and ROI methodology.

Summus accelerates access to best-in-class clinical guidance, advocacy, and navigation, helping patients, families and caregivers get the answers they need from high quality specialists to make informed decisions about care.

"We are excited to collaborate with Springbuk in the shared mission to transform healthcare delivery," said Nick Razzi, Summus Chief Sales Officer. "We're providing employers and benefits consultants with a powerful tool that identifies potential program participants and benefits, but also quantifies the potential financial impact of the program over the next year. We know this new relationship will empower employers to use Summus, helping employees and their families make more informed decisions about their healthcare."

The Springbuk Activate marketplace matches employers with possible partners based on their population's health needs, showing them potential opportunities through data-driven insights, cost savings, and engagement.

"Our partnership with Summus ensures that our employees have access to trusted, high-quality healthcare expertise," said Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk. "This collaboration supports our employees in making informed decisions and achieving better outcomes across the healthcare continuum."

This integration represents a pivotal step toward optimizing healthcare management for employers and fostering a healthier workforce. By combining the expertise of Summus and the capabilities of Springbuk Activate, businesses can now make informed decisions to enhance the wellbeing of their employees.

