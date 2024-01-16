Solutionreach Unveils Cutting-Edge Dental Insurance Verification Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEHI, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutionreach, a leading patient engagement and communication platform, is proud to announce the launch of its advanced dental insurance management capabilities, including Insurance Verification. This innovative addition to the Solutionreach platform aims to empower dental practices to automate a manual insurance-related process with efficiency and accuracy, resulting in faster collections and an enhanced patient experience.

Insurance verification is one of the most critical yet time-consuming and costly priorities in a dental provider's revenue cycle. The average manual verification transaction takes 13 minutes - time often spent by staff on calls with insurance payers or scouring their portals trying to verify patient insurance coverage and decode data. These inefficiencies can often contribute to costly errors resulting in claim denials and resubmissions, high administrative costs and uncollected payments.

"We recognize the current challenges that dental practices face in managing insurance information, and we are thrilled to introduce our dental Insurance Verification product as a solution to simplify these processes," said Ken Ernsting, CEO of Solutionreach. "By incorporating an automated verification process, we aim to empower dental teams to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional patient care."

With the new dental insurance management features, Solutionreach provides dental practices with a comprehensive solution to optimize their revenue cycle and improve operational efficiency at every step. The key highlights of this release include:

Automated Verification Processes:

Streamline administrative tasks with

automated insurance verification workflows that reduce manual effort, minimize

errors, and speed up the insurance verification process.

Enhanced Patient Communication: The solution includes patient

communication features that enable practices to request insurance information

as well as communicate with patients regarding their eligibility status, reducing

confusion and enhancing transparency.

Seamless Integration:

Insurance Verification is seamlessly integrated into the Solutionreach platform, allowing dental

practitioners and staff to view, request,

and verify patient insurance coverage and status in seconds, ensuring a user-

friendly

experience.

This innovation aligns with Solutionreach's commitment to enabling practices with tools that enhance patient engagement, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to their overall financial success.

To learn more about Solutionreach, visit .

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach has been at the forefront of patient engagement for 23 years. The company's easy-to-use communications solution empowers healthcare practices to save time and generate more revenue while transforming the patient experience. The platform pays for itself tenfold by reducing no-shows, increasing appointment volume, and optimizing the value of every patient visit.

Solutionreach serves customers of all sizes in every healthcare sector from single- to multi-location dental, vision, and medical practices and organizations. Its solution has more than 400 PM/EHR integrations with nearly 2 million SMS messages sent daily. Solutionreach has supported over 50,000 customer installations, directly helping one in four Americans experience next-level service and care.

