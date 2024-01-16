Syska Hennessy Appoints Darren Alfano As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group , the international engineering firm, has appointed Darren Alfano, CPA, as chief financial officer. He is based in the firm's New York City headquarters.

Alfano has more than 25 years of experience in all aspects of financial management, accounting, analysis, and controllership. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer at Eastern Communications Ltd., LLC, a telecommunications equipment distributor based in the Long Island City neighborhood of New York City. Previously, he held the same title at TEC Building Systems, LLC, a building technology company, also based in Long Island City. Earlier roles included managing director at Echo Financial Business Consulting in Rockville Centre, New York, where he currently resides, and senior vice president and global controller at IPC Systems, Inc., a technology company based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"Darren's expertise spans buildings, technology, and consulting, which makes him an ideal fit for Syska's work," says Cyrus Izzo, president and CEO of Syska. "We are also impressed with his strong leadership skills and his hands-on approach to operations and systems implementation. He will help us meet the ambitious financial and organizational targets we have identified for Syska's future as we near our 100th anniversary in business."

Alfano earned a Master of Business Administration in finance from Fordham University in New York City and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the Binghamton University. He is a certified public accountant in New York State.



Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

