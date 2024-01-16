The textile industry relies on the basic unit of textile manufacture, which includes textile fibers and yarns. Recent market activity in the textile industry has shown signs of resilience and adaptability, with a promising outlook for the future. Asia-Pacific stands out as the dominant consumer in the global textile market.

Within the textile fibers segment, synthetic fibers are expected to witness healthy expansion due to factors such as the scarcity and volatility of natural fibers production. Cotton fibers, a significant component of the textile industry, continue to play a vital role. Cellulosic fibers, which are plant-based fibers, are also a noteworthy part of the textile industry, with various sources contributing to their production. These fibers have gained importance due to their sustainability and eco-friendly characteristics.

In terms of competition, the global textile fibers market in 2022 is characterized by key competitors vying for market share, with varying levels of presence ranging from strong and active players to those occupying niche or trivial positions in the market. The textile industry's ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and sustainability concerns will likely shape its future prospects positively.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

