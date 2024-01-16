Global Cargo Inspection Strategic Industry Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Inspection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Cargo Inspection Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cargo Inspection estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metals & Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $755.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Cargo Inspection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$755.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$820 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
What's New?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 273
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $2.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $3.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Cargo Inspection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)
Aim Control Group Alex Stewart International (ASI) ALS Ltd. Brookes Bell LLC Bureau Veritas SA Camin Cargo Control Inc. Cargo Inspection Group Cargo Inspectors and Superintendence Co., Pvt., Ltd. Cotecna Inspection SA CWM Survey & Inspection BV E.L. Johnson's Sons & Mowat Ltd Intertek Group PLC Marine Inspection LLC. Peterson and Control Union Qtech Control Limited SGS SA Swiss Approval International Wakefield Inspection Services (Asia) Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Market for Cargo Inspection
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16012024004107003653ID1107727727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.